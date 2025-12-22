December 22 School Holiday: Delhi-NCR, UP, Bihar Schools Affected by Harsh Winter

North India's harsh winter has brought school schedules to a grinding halt, with extreme cold, thick fog, and toxic pollution forcing institutions to switch to online classes, adjust timings, and shut down entirely in several states. As the region grapples with severe weather, parents and students are scrambling to keep up with the ever-changing updates.

The impact is being felt across Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and other states, where authorities are taking emergency measures to safeguard children's health. On December 22, 2025, schools in multiple states were either closed, operating in hybrid mode, or had altered timings to minimize exposure to the harsh conditions.

Here's a state-wise breakdown of the disruptions:

Delhi-NCR: The severe air pollution has led to schools conducting classes online for Nursery to Class 5, while older students are attending school on alternate days. The Delhi Education Department is installing air purifiers in government schools to improve indoor air quality.

Uttar Pradesh: Dense fog and extreme cold have forced schools to shut down in several districts, including Bareilly, Kanpur, and Rampur, with some closures extending up to Class 12.

Bihar: Schools have shifted to warmer daytime hours, with institutions in Patna and Madhubani operating between 11:00 AM and 3:30 PM to avoid the coldest part of the day.

The decisions are driven by concerns over children's health, as they are more susceptible to respiratory issues and infections in such conditions. While the disruptions are causing learning setbacks, authorities prioritize safety over academic schedules.

In Delhi, winter vacations are set to begin on December 23, 2025, and run until January 1, 2026, with possible extensions depending on the weather and pollution levels. Parents are advised to stay updated with official announcements and confirm with schools for any changes.

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