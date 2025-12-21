Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Commoner Kalyan Padala Wins Trophy, Thanuja Runner-Up

The much-anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has concluded, bringing an end to weeks of excitement and suspense among fans. Host Nagarjuna officially announced Kalyan Padala as the winner of the season, sealing his journey with a memorable victory.

Many viewers had expected Tanuja to clinch the title, but the final result left her just short of the crown. The finale began with five finalists, out of which Sanjana and Immanuel were the first to be eliminated. Later, Demon Pawan exited the competition after accepting a special suitcase offer worth ₹15 lakh, leaving Tanuja and Kalyan as the final two contenders.

Both finalists were brought out of the Bigg Boss house onto the grand stage by Nagarjuna. In a dramatic moment, the host held Kalyan’s hand and declared him the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 winner. Kalyan received a total prize package that included ₹35 lakh in cash, a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza car, and an additional ₹5 lakh cash prize.

There was widespread speculation that Megastar Chiranjeevi would attend the finale as the chief guest. However, Nagarjuna himself presided over the final announcement. Actor Srikanth appeared earlier in the episode as a special guest and escorted Sanjana out of the house after her elimination.

The entertainment quotient remained high as actor Naveen Polishetty and actress Meenakshi Chaudhary lit up the stage and together brought out Immanuel. Later, Ravi Teja made a special appearance, presenting Demon Pawan with the ₹15 lakh silver suitcase before escorting him off the stage.

Bigg Boss Telugu Winners So Far

Season 1: Siva Balaji – ₹50 lakh

Season 2: Kaushal Manda – ₹50 lakh

Season 3: Rahul Sipligunj – ₹50 lakh

Season 4: Abhijeet Duddala – ₹25 lakh

Season 5: VJ Sunny – ₹50 lakh

Season 6: L.V. Revanth – ₹10 lakh

Season 7: Pallavi Prashanth – ₹35 lakh

Season 8: Nikhil – ₹55 lakh

Season 9: Kalyan Padala – ₹35 lakh

With Kalyan Padala’s victory, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 concluded on a high note, leaving fans celebrating a season filled with drama, surprises, and unforgettable moments.