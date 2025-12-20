OTT and Theatrical Releases This Week: Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, Mrs Deshpande and More!

This holiday season promises an exciting mix of films and web series hitting theatres and OTT platforms. From gripping thrillers and sci-fi adventures to comedies, romance, and international series, there’s something for everyone to binge or watch with family. Here’s a look at all the releases lined up this week:

Mrs. Deshpande – Jio Hotstar, December 19

An Indian adaptation of the acclaimed French thriller La Mante, this series stars Madhuri Dixit as a convicted serial killer. When a copycat emerges, the police seek her help, setting the stage for a tense and gripping investigation.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders – Netflix, December 19

A standalone sequel to the 2020 thriller, this film follows Inspector Jatil Yadav as he investigates a complex murder. The story uncovers betrayal, greed, and dark family secrets, leading to a deadly conspiracy.

Four More Shots Please! Season 4 – Prime Video, December 19

The finale season explores personal growth and friendship as Damini reflects on past choices, Anjana evolves, Umang rebuilds herself, and Siddhi embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

A Time for Bravery – Netflix, December 19

This psychological drama follows a nervous psychoanalyst assigned to counsel a depressed police officer after a traffic accident. Together, they become embroiled in a dangerous criminal conspiracy threatening national security.

The Great Flood – Netflix, December 19

Set on what may be the last day on Earth, the film depicts a catastrophic flood that engulfs the planet. Survivors trapped in a high-rise must navigate rapidly rising waters.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 – Netflix, December 20

Kapil Sharma returns after a two-month hiatus, bringing new sketches and classic banter alongside Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. The season promises entertainment for all age groups.

Sicily Express – Netflix, December 22

This series follows Salvo and Valentino, two Sicilian nurses in Milan. Missing home during Christmas, they discover a magical dumpster portal that transports them between Milan and Sicily, leading to a secret commuter business.

Ghost Adventures: House Calls – Season 2 – Discovery+ , December 24

Zak Bagans and his team investigate homes where families report paranormal activity, documenting their findings and helping residents navigate mysterious experiences.

Tu Meri Main Tera – Theatres, December 25

A heartwarming Christmas romance starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, the film follows two people discovering love while navigating family expectations and personal journeys of self-discovery.

Anaconda – Theatres, December 25

Doug and Griff attempt to remake their favourite youth film in the Amazon rainforest, but their project turns into a life-or-death survival story when they encounter a giant anaconda.

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking – Season 2 – Discovery+, December 25

James and Oliver Phelps return as hosts in this magical baking series. Teams of bakers create desserts inspired by the Harry Potter universe, with appearances from actors sharing behind-the-scenes stories.

Hustlers, Gamblers, Crooks – Season 2 – Discovery+, December 26

A real-life thriller series showcasing people who took big risks. Each episode dives into cons, hustles, lucky breaks, and risky gambles, told directly by those involved.

This week’s lineup offers a mix of thrill, laughter, and festive entertainment, perfect for a holiday binge-watch session.