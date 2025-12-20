T20 World Cup 2026 India Squad: Probable 15-Member Team List

The Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be played at home, is likely to be finalised on Saturday, December 20, 2025. The Selection Committee headed by Ajit Agarkar is expected to reveal a 15-member team. The squad for the mega tournament will also participate in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand scheduled before the World Cup.

The World Cup begins on February 7. India will enter the competition as the defending champion. After lifting the T20 World Cup 2024 title, the team has maintained excellent form, including its recent T20I series against South Africa. India has recorded 26 victories from 35 matches. Given this strong performance, major surprises in the squad selection appear unlikely.

Suryakumar Yadav Set To Continue as Captain

Although Suryakumar Yadav has struggled with the bat for more than a year, his captaincy remains secure due to the limited time left before the tournament. Abhishek Sharma is expected to continue as an opening batter along with vice-captain Shubman Gill, even though Gill has been inconsistent. Sanju Samson is available as a reserve opener and wicketkeeper, which could make it difficult for Yashasvi Jaiswal to earn a place in the top order.

Rinku Singh May Miss the Cut

Washington Sundar is likely to be picked in the all-rounder slot, while Rinku Singh, despite his emergence as a finisher, could miss out. Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has performed strongly in the finisher role and might be preferred over Rinku Singh.

Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack and is expected to be supported by Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube are likely to contribute with both bat and ball.

Probable India Squad For T20 World Cup 2026

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar/ Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana.