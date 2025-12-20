YS Jagan Birthday Special: Why Jagan’s 2019–24 Rule Still Sets the Benchmark in AP Politics

December 21 marks a significant moment in Andhra Pradesh’s political calendar. It is the birthday of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, president of the YSR Congress Party. Eighteen months into the current coalition government, political discourse in the state continues—almost on a daily basis—to return to comparisons with Jagan Mohan Reddy’s five-year tenure from 2019 to 2024. That such comparisons remain central to public debate underscores the lasting imprint of his administration on Andhra Pradesh’s political consciousness.

2019–2024: A Defining Chapter

The period between 2019 and 2024 has come to occupy a distinct place in the state’s political history. Even amid the unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the governance model adopted during this phase attracted national attention for both its scale and intent. Welfare delivery mechanisms, healthcare interventions, and large-scale direct benefit transfers emerged as defining features and continue to serve as reference points in governance discussions.

These developments inevitably invite comparison with Nara Chandrababu Naidu, a four-time Chief Minister who has long positioned himself as a “visionary” leader. The recurring question in public discourse remains straightforward: how do the two governance models differ in intent, execution, and outcomes?

Manifesto as a Moral Contract

A central pillar of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s political narrative was his repeated assertion: “We will say only what we can do, and we will do exactly what we say.” This principle became the philosophical anchor of his administration. By publicly equating the manifesto to sacred texts such as the Gita, the Bible, or the Quran, he underscored its inviolability as a moral contract with the electorate.

Over the five-year term, the government maintained that it not only fulfilled its stated commitments but also delivered welfare measures beyond what was promised, thereby redefining the idea of electoral accountability. Supporters argue that this approach introduced clarity, credibility, and discipline into governance.

Critics of Chandrababu Naidu, however, accuse him of treating electoral promises more casually — abandoning manifestos after elections and relying on claims of implementation supported by what they describe as selective or inflated figures. During the previous election cycle, the YSRCP government was portrayed as fiscally irresponsible, with warnings that Andhra Pradesh was on the brink of becoming another Sri Lanka. Ironically, critics note, the succeeding government came to power with even larger financial commitments, now repackaged as “Super Six” or “Super Seven” schemes, while continuing extensive borrowing.

Jagan’s supporters contend that he consciously rejected what they describe as the politics of deception, asserting that gaining power through false promises was never his chosen path.

Welfare and Development: Parallel Priorities

Throughout its tenure, the Jagan administration projected welfare and development as complementary, rather than competing, objectives. From village-level governance reforms to farmer-focused initiatives, schemes were rolled out with an emphasis on timely execution and direct transfer of funds to beneficiaries.

Education and healthcare received particular attention, supported by structural reforms and policy interventions aimed at long-term outcomes. Proponents argue that this approach enabled the government to secure a durable place in the political imagination of the poor and marginalised.

By contrast, Chandrababu Naidu is criticised for prioritising elite-driven growth narratives—focusing on investors, corporations, and capital-intensive projects—while allegedly neglecting welfare. Flagship projects such as Amaravati were projected as symbols of global ambition, but critics argue that they remained largely aspirational, offering more spectacle than substantive outcomes.

Law, Order and Decentralisation

During Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure, law and order were projected as being under firm control. Measures such as the Disha Act and related safety applications were highlighted as significant steps towards enhancing women’s security. The government also pursued decentralised development through the controversial three-capitals proposal, aimed at ensuring balanced regional growth.

Despite these initiatives, the YSRCP government faced sustained criticism from sections of the media—often labelled by its supporters as “yellow media”—as well as from TDP-aligned social media platforms, which they allege amplified fears and misinformation.

Coalition Governance: A Reversal?

The contrast becomes sharper when welfare outcomes are placed side by side. Under the Navaratnalu framework, the previous government claims to have transferred ₹2.7 lakh crore directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts. Schemes targeting farmers, women, students, senior citizens, and the unemployed formed the core of this welfare architecture.

Critics now question why commitments such as unemployment allowance and the “Thalliki Vandanam” scheme remain unfulfilled under the current administration. Concerns have also been raised over changes to school education reforms, pension distribution, doorstep ration delivery, and the perceived dilution of the volunteer and village secretariat systems.

Healthcare reforms—including the expansion of Aarogyasri coverage up to ₹25 lakh, the establishment of village clinics, and the family doctor system— are cited as major achievements of the earlier government. The present regime is accused of weakening these mechanisms and moving towards privatisation, including of medical colleges built to expand access to medical education.

COVID-19 and Governance Credibility

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to serve as a key benchmark in governance comparisons. The Jagan government claims credit for prioritising public safety and protecting livelihoods during the crisis, while critics allege that several neighbouring states — and Andhra Pradesh under earlier regimes — fell short in crisis response.

At the heart of this debate lies a fundamental question: who prioritised people’s lives and livelihoods, and who focused primarily on narratives?

Who Built, Who Benefited?

Supporters of the former Chief Minister argue that Andhra Pradesh earned national recognition and multiple awards between 2019 and 2024, reflecting improvements across sectors. Today, they warn, the state risks becoming a case of reputation without substance — a reversal of hard-earned credibility.

The political argument ultimately returns to a moral challenge: can governance founded on falsehoods endure indefinitely? And are the people of Andhra Pradesh unable to distinguish between welfare-driven governance and deception?

An old saying contrasts the crow’s long life with the swan’s graceful one — suggesting that dignity, not longevity, defines legacy. What marks a committed leader, the argument concludes, is integrity, delivery, and empathy. The challenge posed is direct and uncompromising: can Chandrababu Naidu govern — even for a single day — the way Jagan Mohan Reddy did?

Also Read: Jagan Mohan Reddy: Voice of the Voiceless, Leader of the Masses