Sankranti Holidays 2026: AP and Telangana Employees Set for a Long 9-Day Break

Makar Sankranti is one of the most important festivals for Telugu-speaking people. More than just a harvest celebration, it marks the Sun’s transition into Capricorn and symbolizes abundance. Villages in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana light up with festive traditions: colorful rangoli, kite flying, home-made sweets and savouries, cockfights, Gangireddu performances, Haridasu songs, and Bhogi bonfires.

This year, employees can finally experience a longer break similar to the holidays enjoyed by students. Due to a favourable alignment of weekends, official festival holidays, and optional holidays, workers in AP and Telangana can take advantage of a long holiday span from January 10 to 18, 2026.

Why this holiday stretch matters

Typically, employees receive only two or three days off for Sankranti. Many struggle to spend sufficient time with family in their hometowns while children and relatives stay longer. In 2026, however, employees can enjoy up to 9 days of vacation by planning leave strategically.

Holiday schedule: January 10–18, 2026

The following dates fall consecutively, creating the opportunity for an extended break:

January 10 (Saturday) – Second Saturday holiday

January 11 (Sunday) – Weekend

January 12 (Monday) – Working day

January 13 (Tuesday) – Working day

Employees can apply for leave on these two days to bridge the weekend and festival holidays.

January 14 (Wednesday) – Bhogi

January 15 (Thursday) – Sankranti

January 16 (Friday) – Kanuma Andhra Pradesh: official holiday Telangana: optional holiday

January 17 (Saturday) – Shab-e-Meraaj (optional holiday in Telangana)

January 18 (Sunday) – Weekend holiday

Total holidays possible

9 consecutive days (January 10–18)

Only two leave applications required: January 12 and 13

Employees in both Telugu states can fully enjoy Sankranti festivities and return to offices on January 19.