Mario Movie Review and Rating: A Decent Romantic Action Drama

MARIO is a romantic action drama starring Anirudh Srivastav and Hebbah Patel in the lead roles. Directed by Kalyan G, the film hit theatres today. Here’s a simple and fresh take on how the movie fares.

Story

Anirudh (Anirudh Srivastav) is deeply influenced by an incident from his childhood and grows up with a strong desire to own a car and enjoy life to the fullest. His dream comes true when he buys a vintage car named Mario from the heroine, Hebbah Patel.

At the same time, Hebbah becomes the target of a strange drug mafia. The gang injects her with a dangerous drug that causes unusual effects. They promise to give her an antidote only if she helps them transport drugs. With no other option, Hebbah turns to Anirudh for help. Using the Mario car, the duo starts delivering drugs for the gang.

What challenges do Anirudh and Hebbah face during this journey? Does Hebbah finally get the antidote? Why was she chosen for this experiment? The answers form the rest of the story.

Analysis

While many films have explored the drug mafia theme, Mario presents it in a slightly quirky and unusual way. The drug gang behaves in an odd and sometimes humorous manner. Rakendu Mouli, playing the drug lord Bob Marley, stands out with his comic timing. His scenes add a lighter tone to an otherwise serious plot.

The second half focuses more on the romance between Anirudh and Hebbah, which is likely to appeal to younger audiences. Their chemistry works well in parts, especially in the romantic sequences.

Performances

Anirudh Srivastav, who is also the producer, looks confident and youthful in the lead role. He puts in an honest effort and carries the film decently. Hebbah Patel once again grabs attention with her screen presence and natural performance. Rakendu Mouli entertains as the eccentric villain, and Kalpika fits well in her role alongside him. The supporting cast does justice to their parts.

Technical Aspects

Director Kalyan G’s idea has potential, but the screenplay could have been tighter and more engaging. Some scenes feel stretched, especially in the first half. The background score is passable, while the editing could have been sharper to improve the pace. Cinematography is a plus, with most of the film shot in night mode and presented with decent visuals. Since the producer himself plays the lead, the film shows good production values without visible compromises.

Verdict

MARIO is a modest romantic action drama with a few entertaining moments, decent performances, and an interesting premise. While it doesn’t break new ground, it can be watched once for its romance, comedy, and stylish night visuals.

Final Rating: 2.5/5