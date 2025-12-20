Purushaha First Look: Vaishnavi Kokkura Is Impressive

Creating strong pre-release buzz for a new film is often a challenging task, especially for a debutant-led project. However, the upcoming Telugu film Purushaha has managed to draw attention even before the release of its teaser or trailer, relying largely on concept posters, striking taglines, and character introduction visuals.

Presented by Battula Saraswathi and produced by Battula Koteswara Rao under the Kalyan Productions banner, the film introduces Pavan Kalyan Battula as the lead actor. The project is helmed by director Veeru Ulavala, and early promotional material has already generated curiosity among moviegoers.

So far, the makers have released posters introducing three key characters. Continuing the momentum, the team has now unveiled the first look poster of actress Vaishnavi Kokkura. The poster offers a glimpse into the intensity of her role, symbolically highlighting marital conflict with the idea that “two swords cannot remain in one sheath.” The dialogue featured—“Kanti chooputho kaadu, kanneellatho champestha” (I won’t kill you with a glance, but with tears)—adds emotional weight and hints at the depth of the character.

The face-off between the lead pair in the poster suggests that relationship conflict will be a central theme in the narrative. Alongside Pavan Kalyan, the characters portrayed by Kasireddy and Saptagiri are expected to be major highlights.

The film also features Vishika and Hasini Sudheer as female leads. Adding to the entertainment quotient, popular comedians Vennela Kishore, VTV Ganesh, Ananth Sriram, Pammi Sai, and Mirchi Kiran will be seen in prominent roles.

According to the makers, post-production work is progressing at a fast pace, and the film’s release date will be announced soon. With its intriguing promotional material, Purushaha continues to build anticipation ahead of its theatrical debut.