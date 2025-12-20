Jagan Mohan Reddy: Voice of the Voiceless, Leader of the Masses

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is widely regarded as a leader who introduced a new political ethos in Andhra Pradesh — one rooted in welfare, transparency, and inclusive governance. With people’s welfare as the central objective, his administration sought to deliver corruption-free, impartial governance while initiating far-reaching reforms in key sectors such as education, healthcare, and agriculture. Most notably, by taking government services directly to people’s doorsteps, Jagan transformed governance into a participatory and accessible experience, earning the perception of being a leader for all sections.

During his tenure, a sense of reassurance prevailed across social groups. Commitment to promises, adherence to stated goals, and an emphasis on values and credibility became defining features of the Jagan administration. He consistently articulated governance as having two equal pillars — development and welfare — and ensured both moved in tandem.

Welfare as State Policy

Through a wide range of welfare schemes, the Jagan government transferred ₹2.70 lakh crore directly into the bank accounts of the poor. Even while implementing welfare programmes on an unprecedented scale, the administration simultaneously invested in strengthening infrastructure in education, healthcare, and industry.

As December 21 marks Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday, supporters and beneficiaries are reflecting on the reforms and welfare outcomes delivered during his tenure. They argue that under the present coalition government, welfare delivery has weakened, leaving poor and marginalised communities facing hardship, and express hope for a return to what they describe as “Jagan’s rule,” built on social security and inclusion.

Transforming Agriculture into a Priority Sector

The Jagan government treated agriculture not merely as an economic activity but as a foundational pillar of the state. The underlying philosophy was clear: if farmers prosper, the state prospers. Over five years, ₹1,84,567 crore was spent on farmer welfare.

Under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, investment support was provided directly to farmers. The government implemented the YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme—unique in the country—ensuring farmers bore no premium burden, with the state covering the full cost. Additional initiatives included zero-interest loans, nine hours of free daytime power supply, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, input subsidies, farm machinery service centres, YSR Agri Labs, YSR Pashu Raksha, and Jagananna Paala Velluva, collectively offering financial security to the farming community.

Recasting Public Healthcare

The Jagan administration significantly altered the state’s public healthcare landscape through the expansion of Dr YSR Aarogyasri, extending coverage and strengthening accessibility at the grassroots level. Government healthcare services were decentralised and taken closer to villages.

Key initiatives included strengthening 108 and 104 emergency services, introducing bike ambulances for tribal regions, establishing YSR Village Clinics, launching the Family Doctor system, Jagananna Arogya Suraksha camps, commissioning 17 new medical colleges, YSR Kanti Velugu for eye care, Thalli Bidda Express, and Dr YSR Telemedicine services.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the government’s response was widely cited as effective, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a national example in crisis management. Long-standing public health challenges such as the Uddanam kidney disease crisis were addressed through permanent interventions, including the ₹785-crore YSR Sujala Dhara drinking water project and the establishment of a kidney research and super-speciality hospital in Palasa.

A Structural Shift in Education

Education reforms emerged as one of the most transformative aspects of Jagan’s governance. The government spent ₹73,000 crore exclusively on education reforms—an unprecedented allocation aimed at systemic change.

Through programmes such as Nadu-Nedu, English-medium instruction in government schools, digital classrooms, distribution of tablets to Class 8 students, Amma Vodi, Gorumudda, Vidya Kanuka, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, and Overseas Education Deevena, the administration reshaped the public education system.

After assuming office in 2019, the Jagan government designated education as a top-priority sector, driven by the conviction that no child’s education should be disrupted due to poverty. The emphasis on English-medium education was intended to ensure equal opportunity and social mobility for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Previously neglected government schools were upgraded to compete with private institutions, leading to a significant rise in student enrolments—an increase not witnessed before. These reforms earned praise from other Indian states, foreign governments, and international institutions including the United Nations and the World Bank.

Women-Centric Governance at an Unprecedented Scale

Under the YSRCP government, women emerged as the single largest beneficiary group. In a first of its kind in Indian history, ₹2,83,866 crore was disbursed to women beneficiaries through DBT and non-DBT schemes.

From pregnancy to old age, the government positioned itself as a constant support system. As part of women empowerment efforts, 33.15 lakh women received ₹75,000 each in four annual instalments under major welfare schemes, amounting to ₹19,189 crore.

Schemes such as YSR Kapu Nestham, YSR EBC Nestham, YSR Cheyutha, and Asara supported women across caste and income categories. Under YSR Cheyutha alone, 16.44 lakh women benefited. The administration also revived self-help groups that had weakened during previous regimes, restoring financial stability and collective strength.

Restoring Dignity to Senior Citizens

One of the earliest reforms introduced by Jagan after assuming office was in pension delivery. Demonstrating a focus on dignity and compassion, pensions for senior citizens, single women, persons with disabilities, and the chronically ill were delivered directly to homes through volunteers—before sunrise on the first day of every month—eliminating queues and uncertainty.

Inclusive Welfare Across Social Groups

A wide spectrum of schemes addressed the needs of diverse communities, including YSR Vahana Mitra, Law Nestham, YSR Kalyanamasthu, YSR Shaadi Tohfa, YSR Matsyakara Bharosa, YSR Nethanna Nestham, and Jagananna Thodu. Social justice and welfare were positioned as core responsibilities of the state, ensuring no group was left behind.

Welfare Even Amid Crisis

Even during the COVID-19 crisis, welfare implementation did not falter. Andhra Pradesh recorded comparatively lower mortality rates than many states. Despite revenue constraints, not a single welfare scheme was discontinued in 2021. The government adhered strictly to its welfare calendar, supporting farmers and vulnerable communities even during the peak of the pandemic’s second wave.

The village and ward secretariat system played a critical role in pandemic management, enabling doorstep services, surveillance, and assistance. The decentralised administrative model proved instrumental in mitigating the crisis.

Development Alongside Welfare

Jagan Mohan Reddy consistently argued that development must be measurable and inclusive—and sought to demonstrate this through action. Within six months of assuming office, the government established village and ward secretariats, generating 1.34 lakh jobs. It regularised 58,000 RTC employees and recruited 2.60 lakh volunteers.

Infrastructure development included 17 medical colleges, four ports, ten fishing harbours, six fish landing centres, and large-scale housing projects for the poor. Andhra Pradesh also ranked at the top nationally in Ease of Doing Business during this period.

Despite the global industrial slowdown caused by COVID-19, the state attracted ₹1.02 lakh crore in industrial investments over 59 months. Clear policies, structured incentives, and administrative certainty helped industries stabilise and generate employment even during global economic disruption.

A Governance Model Built on Empathy

Taken together, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure is presented by supporters as a governance model rooted in empathy, credibility, and delivery. By combining welfare with development, and crisis management with long-term reform, his administration reshaped expectations of what state governance could look like—especially for the poor, marginalised, and vulnerable sections of society.

Also Read: Why Jagan’s 2019–24 Rule Still Sets the Benchmark in AP Politics