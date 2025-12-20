Dhurandhar vs Avatar 3 Box Office: Ranveer Singh’s Film Beats Avatar Day 1 with Day 15 Numbers

Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar is racing towards becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025, trailing by just ₹60 crore to surpass this year’s current Hindi box-office leader, Chhaava.

Despite the arrival of James Cameron’s Hollywood giant Avatar: Fire and Ash, Dhurandhar continues to post exceptional numbers even after two weeks in theatres. By the end of Day 15, the spy thriller has amassed a massive ₹737 crore worldwide gross, comprising ₹580 crore from India and ₹157 crore from overseas markets. The film is now gearing up for another strong weekend run.

Trade analysts report that Dhurandhar collected ₹22 crore nett on Day 15 in India, outpacing Avatar: Fire and Ash, which opened to ₹20 crore nett on its first day. This unexpected trend underscores the film’s extraordinary hold at the box office despite facing fresh competition.

Earlier this year, Chhaava emerged as the biggest Hindi grosser with a lifetime total of ₹797 crore. With Dhurandhar expected to surpass that figure in the coming days, the Ranveer Singh starrer is poised to claim the top spot among Bollywood releases in 2025. The film also has the potential to overtake Kantara Chapter 1 and become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

With no major releases lined up across any Indian language for the rest of the year—and with Christmas and New Year holidays approaching—the film is also eyeing the coveted ₹1,000 crore club. Achieving this milestone will require consistent weekday performance and strong occupancy levels through the festive period.

If Dhurandhar succeeds in crossing the ₹1,000 crore mark, it would make history as the first A-rated Indian film ever to reach four-figure global gross. Notably, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, had set the previous benchmark with a lifetime gross of nearly ₹920 crore.

At its current pace, Dhurandhar is well positioned to surpass Animal too, adding yet another remarkable achievement to its record-setting run.