The Raja Saab Second Trailer to Drop Ahead of January 9 Release, Big Treat for Prabhas Fans

Prabhas-starrer Rajasaab is steadily building anticipation among fans and trade circles, and industry sources now suggest that the makers are preparing to unveil another major trailer. The film’s production team is reportedly planning a high-profile launch event in Hyderabad on December 27, during which the new trailer will be released to the public. Although the producers have not made an official announcement, internal sources indicate that preparations for the event are already underway.

This development aligns with earlier statements from the filmmakers that Rajasaab would have multiple trailer versions released strategically ahead of its theatrical debut, rather than a single promotional cut. This approach appears intended to gradually reveal different dimensions of the film’s narrative, characters, and emotional tone. The first released trailer generated significant buzz on social media, with audiences responding strongly to both the visual presentation and the glimpses of suspense woven into the narrative.

Rajasaab, directed by Maruthi, is positioned as a romantic horror comedy, a genre blend that continues to draw strong box-office interest in South Indian markets. Trade analysts believe that the franchise value of Prabhas, combined with the genre appeal and the director’s track record, may give the film a strong competitive edge during the crowded January release calendar.

Rajasaab is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on January 9. With expectations escalating and promotional activity intensifying, the release of the second trailer is likely to shape audience sentiment and influence early box-office forecasts in the coming weeks.