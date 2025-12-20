Hyderabad Real Estate Registrations Jump 25%, Premium Housing Demand Surges

Hyderabad’s residential property market maintained its upward momentum in November 2025, recording a 25 percent year-on-year increase in home registrations. Data from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), compiled by Knight Frank India, shows that 6,923 residential units worth ₹4,904 crore were registered during the month.

A sharp rise in premium housing purchases continues to shape Hyderabad’s real estate trajectory. Registrations for homes priced above ₹1 crore grew 87 percent compared with November 2024, highlighting a strong and sustained premiumization trend in the city. This segment made up 21 percent of all registrations, up from 14 percent last year, and accounted for 51 percent of the total registered transaction value.

The Hyderabad residential market covers four key districts – Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy – spanning both primary and secondary sales.

Mid-to-large homes dominated buyer preferences. Properties ranging between 1,000 and 2,000 sq ft comprised 67 percent of total registrations, while units larger than 2,000 sq ft increased to 17 percent from 14 percent a year ago.

District-wise, Rangareddy led the market with 47 percent of total registrations, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri at 41 percent. Hyderabad district accounted for the remaining 12 percent, according to the Knight Frank analysis.

Average prices across the region continued their upward climb. The weighted average transacted residential price increased 9 percent YoY in November 2025. Rangareddy registered the steepest price appreciation at 17 percent YoY, reinforcing its position as a fast-growing residential and commercial hub.

Large-ticket deals also gained traction. The five biggest registered transactions were all valued above ₹6 crore, with three recorded in Rangareddy (West) and two in Hyderabad (Central). Analysts attribute this shift to growing demand for spacious homes equipped with enhanced amenities.

“Hyderabad’s residential market continues to display exceptional momentum, with home registrations rising by 25% YoY and 12% MoM in November 2025. The sharp 40% increase in the value of registered properties, coupled with the strongest monthly volumes recorded this year, signals sustained home-buyer sentiment,” said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.

The month’s performance continues to reinforce Hyderabad’s standing as one of the country’s most resilient and fast-growing housing markets, particularly in the premium and large-format categories.