Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Finale: Who Wins the Trophy and What All Does the Winner Take Home?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is heading towards a grand and exciting conclusion, with just two days left for the much-anticipated finale. After entertaining audiences for over three months with drama, twists, emotions, and intense competition, the reality show is all set to crown its winner on Sunday, December 21.

As always, Bigg Boss is known for showering its winners with massive rewards. Apart from the prestigious title and trophy, winners usually receive hefty prize money along with attractive gifts from sponsor brands, including luxury cars, gold ornaments, and even plots in previous seasons.

This season, five finalists are battling it out for the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 title — Pawan, Sanjana Galrani, Tanuja (popularly known as Artist), Emmanuel, and Kalyan. While all finalists have strong fan support, the title race is largely seen as a close contest between Tanuja and Kalyan.

Host Nagarjuna has already revealed crucial details about the prize money. The winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 will take home a cash prize of ₹50 lakh. In addition to this, contestants are paid remuneration based on the number of days they survive inside the Bigg Boss house, which means the winner will walk away with a significantly higher total amount.

Moreover, sponsor-backed rewards are expected to add further value to the winner’s prize package. Just like in previous seasons, the Season 9 winner is likely to receive additional gifts such as a car, gold jewellery, or other high-value incentives from partner brands.

With the finale just around the corner and fan campaigns intensifying, excitement is at its peak. Whoever lifts the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 trophy is set to enjoy not just fame and recognition, but a rain of rewards as well.