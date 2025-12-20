Raja Saab Tamil: Prabhas Film Clashes With Jana Nayagan, Parasakthi - Sankranti 2026 Box Office

Despite multiple films lining up for Sankranthi every year, release dates typically remain uncertain until the final stretch. For 2026, seven titles—including dubbed versions—are confirmed for the festive window. One of them is Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi, whose decision to advance its release by a few days could disrupt plans for Prabhas’ The Raja Saab.

Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara, marks her return to Tamil cinema after the widely acclaimed Soorarai Pottru. The film, said to revolve around anti-Hindi imposition themes, features Sreeleela, Jayam Ravi, and Atharva alongside Sivakarthikeyan. Initially slated for January 14, the makers are reportedly moving the release up to January 10, driven by limited availability of overseas screens.

Meanwhile, The Raja Saab was planned for a January 9 release across all languages except Tamil. In Tamil Nadu, the team targeted January 10, avoiding a clash with Jana Nayagan scheduled for January 9, and expecting a near-solo run. However, Parasakthi’s move to January 10 now threatens that strategy, raising the possibility that The Raja Saab may advance its Tamil release to January 9.

Among the five Telugu films releasing during the Sankranthi window, The Raja Saab is the only title entering the Tamil market. The final call on the Tamil date could hinge on securing adequate screen share.

Current Sankranthi 2026 Telugu Release Lineup

The Raja Saab – January 9

Jana Nayakudu – January 9

Parasakthi – January 10

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – January 12

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi – January 13

Anaganaga Oka Raju – January 14

Nari Nari Naduma Murari – January 15

Tamil Nadu Pongal Release Calendar

Jana Nayagan – January 9

Parasakthi – January 10

The Raja Saab – January 10 (tentative)

With nearly seven titles vying for limited screens in the same festive window, all eyes are now on box-office performance and exhibitor allocation strategies. The coming weeks will determine whether distributors manage the congestion without significant issues, especially in the Telugu states.