Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Kalyan’s Journey Video Steals the Spotlight in Final Week

The Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house witnessed a fun-filled and emotional atmosphere as the contestants entered the final week of the show. Housemates were seen relaxing and enjoying light moments, making the most of the last few days inside the house.

In a humorous task, the contestants joked that if Bigg Boss sent coffee, they would dress up Pawan in a saree and make him dance. As promised, Pawan was dressed in female attire, creating laughter and setting an energetic tone for the episode aired on Friday (December 19).

Bigg Boss surprised the housemates by sending not just coffee powder but also mutton, adding to the celebratory mood. Later, contestant Kalyan was shown his cutout in the garden area, which left him visibly delighted.

Bigg Boss then played Kalyan’s journey video, accompanied by a powerful narration. The voice-over described his journey as that of a common man with an uncommon story — one that began from zero but never ended there. Bigg Boss highlighted how only a few among crores earn the love of millions, something Kalyan achieved by overcoming multiple challenges in the house.

The narration recalled how Kalyan’s journey, which began confidently, became tougher with time, testing his patience, personality, and emotional strength. It also spoke about the importance of friendship in helping him regain confidence during difficult phases, learn from his mistakes, and move forward with clarity.

The video showcased how Kalyan relied more on inner strength than physical power, gradually emerging as a strong competitor and captain. His leadership gave momentum to his game, awakened the fighter within him, and helped him balance focus, innocence, and fighting spirit. Despite setbacks, he corrected his flaws and eventually stood tall as the final captain and the first finalist of the season.

Bigg Boss concluded the journey video by saying that Kalyan had become an inspiration for many, proving what a common man can achieve with determination. The narration also emotionally noted that while he was earlier known as Lakshman Rao and Lakshmi’s son, today his parents are proudly known as Kalyan’s parents.

The journey video left Kalyan visibly happy and emotional. However, fans noticed a stark contrast, pointing out that Tanuja’s journey video lacked similar high points, while Kalyan’s video was packed with impactful moments. This difference has sparked discussions on social media, with Kalyan’s supporters celebrating the strong build-up and hype around his journey.