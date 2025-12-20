Holiday for Schools, Offices in Thiruvananthapuram on December 31 For This Reason

Thiruvananthapuram: In view of the 93rd Sivagiri Pilgrimage, the district administration has declared a local holiday on December 31 in select parts of Thiruvananthapuram district.

The District Collector announced that the holiday will be observed in Chirayinkeezhu and Varkala taluks. On the day, all educational institutions and state government offices in these two taluks will remain closed.

Officials clarified that the holiday will not affect any previously scheduled public examinations, which will be conducted as planned. Essential services will also continue to function normally.

The annual Sivagiri pilgrimage is scheduled to be held from December 30 to January 1, drawing devotees from across the state and necessitating special administrative arrangements in the region.