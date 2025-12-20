Hyderabad Competing With Delhi Air Pollution, AQI Touches 255

Hyderabad’s air quality deteriorated sharply on December 18, with pollution levels climbing into the ‘severe’ zone at several monitoring stations for the first time this year. Multiple locations recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) readings exceeding 250, a threshold more commonly associated with Delhi during peak winter smog.

Real-time data revealed alarming spikes across the city. Sanathnagar reported the day’s highest AQI at 255, followed by the University of Hyderabad area at 253. Patancheru, Ramachandrapuram, Zoo Park, Somajiguda and other neighbourhoods were also close to or beyond the severe mark, indicating that pollution was not limited to isolated pockets but widespread across Hyderabad.

Key AQI observations between December 12 and December 18 included:

• Central University: 87 (Dec 12) to 253 (Dec 18)

• Patancheruvu: 115 (Dec 12) to 249 (Dec 18)

• Sanathnagar: 90 (Dec 12) to 255 (Dec 18)

• Zoo area: 92 (Dec 12) to 245 (Dec 18)

• Kapra: 91 (Dec 12) to 235 (Dec 18)

• IITH Kandi: 101 (Dec 12) to 234 (Dec 18)

• Kompally: 93 (Dec 12) to 237 (Dec 18)

• TSIIC: 103 (Dec 12) to 231 (Dec 18)

• New Malakpet: 97 (Dec 12) to 236 (Dec 18)

• Somajiguda: 109 (Dec 12) to 236 (Dec 18)

• Ramachandrapuram: 88 (Dec 12) to 239 (Dec 18)

Despite the rapid escalation in pollution levels, no formal alert or health advisory was issued. Officials from the Pollution Control Board stated that real-time AQI readings were publicly accessible and urged residents to monitor the numbers independently.

Environmental experts objected to this approach, arguing that severe AQI levels warrant immediate public warnings. According to senior atmospheric scientist Gufran Beig, once air pollution crosses the severe threshold, the situation becomes a health emergency rather than routine environmental data. He cautioned that winter meteorological conditions—characterised by weak wind movement and temperature inversion—could lock pollutants near the surface for several weeks.

Doctors across the city reported increased cases of respiratory distress. A pulmonologist in Malakpet said that even short-term exposure to severe AQI readings could aggravate asthma, inflame the throat and cause eye irritation, especially among children, older adults and patients with pre-existing respiratory problems.

The PCB noted that discussions on possible measures and advisories would be taken up in an upcoming meeting scheduled within two days. Decisions on public directives will be based on the outcome of deliberations.