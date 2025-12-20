Paid Holiday for Govt Offices in Goa Triggers Backlash from Bank Staff

The Goa government’s recent decision to declare a paid holiday for all state government offices during the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) elections has triggered discontent among employees of banks and cooperative societies, who were not granted the same privilege.

According to the protesting employees, the absence of even a half-day leave made it difficult for many to cast their votes, particularly those working long hours or far from polling stations. While government staff enjoyed a full paid holiday to participate in the democratic process, private sector financial employees reported that they struggled to find time within the workday to vote of their own accord.

Employees from several banks and cooperative societies argued that election participation should be treated uniformly across institutional categories, emphasizing that voting is a constitutional right and not a discretionary activity. Many demanded that the government extend the holiday notification to all essential service institutions, banking establishments and cooperatives included, during future elections.

Union representatives expressed concern that excluding bank workers from election leave creates an unequal environment. They noted that although some employers allowed early departures on an informal basis, a formal holiday would ensure transparency and participation without workforce pressure.

They also warned that voter turnout could be indirectly affected when large sections of the working population are unable to take time away from duties. Employee associations are reportedly planning to submit an appeal to the state government seeking policy revisions to mandate at least a half-day paid leave for all employees on election days.

The state government has not issued a formal response to these demands yet.