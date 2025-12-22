Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Thanuja's Response Goes Viral, Kalyan Padala Wins Trophy

With the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 grand finale just around the corner, the atmosphere inside and outside the house has become highly charged. As the finalists prepare for the final showdown, emotions are spilling over, offering viewers heartfelt moments alongside the intense competition.

During a recent interaction with Sreemukhi, finalist Thanuja spoke fondly about Kalyan Padala, expressing deep admiration for his character and values. She remarked that his behaviour reflects the qualities of an ideal son and added that every household would be fortunate to have someone like him. Her comments quickly resonated with audiences and sparked widespread discussion among fans.

The appreciation, however, has not softened the competitive edge between the two. Both Thanuja and Kalyan Padala continue to command massive support from their fan bases, with voting trends and social media activity reflecting a close contest for the title.

As the final hours tick away, excitement among viewers continues to build. With strong personalities, emotional journeys, and loyal supporters backing each finalist, all eyes are now on the finale to see who will ultimately lift the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 trophy.

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