Christmas School Holidays 2025: State-wise Winter Vacation Dates Across India

As Christmas 2025 draws closer, families across India are closely tracking announcements related to school holidays, winter vacations, and year-end breaks. While December 25 remains an important date on the academic calendar, the length and structure of Christmas and New Year holidays differ significantly from state to state and between government, private, and minority institutions.

According to current updates, most schools are expected to observe a break sometime between late December 2025 and early January 2026. However, exact holiday dates depend on state government notifications and individual school management decisions.

All-India Snapshot: Christmas & Winter Break 2025

Across India, schools generally plan winter or Christmas vacations starting anywhere between December 20 and December 23, with reopening scheduled in the first or second week of January 2026. That said, there is no uniform pattern nationwide.

Government schools may limit holidays to Christmas Day only

Christian minority and missionary schools usually receive longer Christmas breaks

Private schools often decide schedules independently

Uttar Pradesh: No Holiday on Christmas Day

In a major announcement, the Uttar Pradesh government has clarified that schools will remain open on December 25, 2025. The decision coincides with the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, marking the conclusion of his birth centenary year.

The Basic Education Department has directed schools to conduct special commemorative programmes on the day, with compulsory student participation.

Key points for UP schools:

December 25 is a working day

Applies to primary and upper primary schools

Attendance is mandatory

Special events to honour Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Delhi: Christmas Holiday Confirmed

Schools in Delhi will observe Christmas Day (December 25, 2025) as a holiday. December 24, Christmas Eve, will be treated as a restricted holiday, allowing schools to decide whether to remain open or closed.

Punjab: Extended Winter Vacation

Punjab has announced a long winter break that covers both Christmas and New Year.

Winter vacation begins: December 22, 2025

Schools reopen: January 10, 2026

This schedule applies to government schools and most private institutions across the state.

Haryana: One-Day Christmas Holiday

Schools in Haryana will remain closed on December 25 for Christmas. Regular classes will resume immediately after. The state is expected to announce a separate winter vacation from January 1 to January 15, 2026.

Rajasthan: Winter Holidays Announced

The Rajasthan government has officially confirmed winter holidays for all schools.

Schools closed from: December 25, 2025

Schools reopen on: January 5, 2026

The order applies to both government and private schools statewide.

Telangana: Christmas Break for Missionary Schools

In Telangana, missionary and Christian minority schools have confirmed a Christmas vacation from December 23 to December 27, 2025. Some institutions are likely to extend the break from December 21 to December 28, though an official circular is still awaited.

For other schools:

Government schools: Holiday likely only on December 25

Private non-minority schools: Christmas Day holiday expected

Andhra Pradesh: Holidays Expected Soon

Schools in Andhra Pradesh are expected to announce Christmas holiday schedules shortly.

Expected trend:

Christian minority schools: December 21–28 (tentative)

Government schools: Holiday on December 25

Private schools: As decided by management

Kerala: Extended Christmas–New Year Vacation Confirmed

Kerala has officially declared a long holiday period covering Christmas and New Year.

Schools closed from: December 24, 2025

Schools reopen on: January 5, 2026

This applies to schools under the General Education Department.

Goa: Christmas Celebrations in Schools

Goa schools will observe Christmas with special events.

December 24: Christmas assemblies and celebrations

December 25: Christmas holiday

Key Takeaways for Parents and Students

With Christmas approaching, school holiday schedules vary widely across India. While some states have announced long winter vacations, others are limiting holidays to Christmas Day alone.

Holiday dates differ by state and school type

Uttar Pradesh schools remain open on December 25

Kerala, Punjab, and Rajasthan offer extended breaks

Minority schools often have longer Christmas vacations

Parents and students are advised to stay in touch with school authorities and follow official circulars to avoid confusion.

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