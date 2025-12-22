Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Winner Kalyan Padala: Prize Money, Earnings and Journey

Kalyan Padala emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9, winning hearts with his strong gameplay, discipline, and calm attitude. Entering the house as a commoner, he steadily built a loyal fan base and ultimately lifted the coveted trophy, earning the title.

Prize Money for the Bigg Boss Winner

The Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 winner was awarded a total prize money of ₹50 lakh. However, during the finale, Deeman Pawan opted to take ₹15 lakh from the prize pool. After this deduction and applicable taxes, Kalyan Padala reportedly received around ₹35 lakh as the final prize amount.

Kalyan Padala’s Remuneration and Special Rewards

Apart from the prize money, Kalyan Padala is said to have earned ₹2 lakh per week during his stay in the Bigg Boss house. Over the course of the season, his total remuneration is estimated at ₹30 lakh. Combined with the prize money, his total earnings come close to ₹65 lakh.

In addition, the winner also received a car, along with several sponsor gifts, brand endorsements, and potential television show offers, adding to his post-Bigg Boss success.

From Common Man to Title Winner

Hailing from Vizianagaram, Kalyan Padala serves as an Indian Army soldier. His entry into Bigg Boss as a common man and his impressive physical strength, mental resilience, and disciplined gameplay played a major role in winning the audience’s support and securing the title.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 a Massive Success

Bigg Boss Telugu has now successfully completed nine seasons, with Season 9 standing out as one of the most successful editions. Launched on September 10, the season recorded strong TRP ratings, largely driven by the participation of commoners, which added authenticity and excitement to the show.

With Kalyan Padala’s inspiring victory, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 will be remembered as a landmark season that celebrated talent, discipline, and determination.