December 23 Bank Holiday in Nagaland – All You Need to Know
Banks in Nagaland are not operating today, Tuesday, December 23, as the day has been declared a gazetted bank holiday for the state. The closure applies to all bank branches across Nagaland and is in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official bank holiday calendar for 2025.
According to the RBI schedule, this is a state-specific holiday, meaning banking activities are suspended only within Nagaland, while branches in other parts of the country continue to function normally.
Bank Holidays in December 2025
December 2025 includes a total of 18 bank holidays across India. These holidays account for:
- State-wise gazetted holidays
- National observances
Weekly closures on the second Saturday and all Sundays
All these holidays are notified under the Negotiable Instruments Act and include days when RTGS and other clearing services may also be affected, depending on the holiday type.
City-Wise Bank Status on Tuesday, December 23
On December 23, bank branches remain open in most Indian cities, including major centres such as Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad. However, banks in Kohima, and across Nagaland, are closed today due to the state holiday.
Customers outside Nagaland can visit their nearest bank branches as usual, while those within the state should note the closure and plan accordingly.
Banking Services Available Despite the Holiday
Even though physical branches in Nagaland are shut today, customers can continue to access essential banking services through alternative channels. These include:
- Internet and mobile banking for transfers, balance checks, and bill payments
- NEFT and RTGS transactions, subject to applicable timings
- ATM cash withdrawals and card-based payments
- Online service requests such as chequebooks, demand drafts, and account-related updates
Customer Advisory
Customers in Nagaland are advised to schedule branch visits on working days and rely on digital banking services to avoid inconvenience. With multiple bank holidays scheduled throughout December, staying informed about state-wise closures can help ensure smooth financial planning.