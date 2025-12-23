Bank Holidays in January 2026: RBI Releases City-Wise Holiday List

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the official bank holiday calendar for January 2026. According to the schedule, public and private sector bank branches across several cities will remain closed on multiple occasions during the month due to regional festivals, national events, and important observances.

As per the RBI list, banks will observe around 10 holiday closures in January 2026, apart from the regular weekly holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. Customers are advised to review the city-specific holiday list in advance to avoid inconvenience while planning branch visits.

RBI Bank Holiday List for January 2026

Below is the date-wise and city-wise list of bank holidays in January 2026:

January 1 (Thursday)

Banks will remain closed in Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, and Shillong for New Year’s Day / Gaan-Ngai.

January 2 (Friday)

Bank branches in Aizawl, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram will be closed due to New Year celebrations / Mannam Jayanthi.

January 3 (Saturday)

Banks in Lucknow will observe a holiday on account of the Birthday of Hazrat Ali.

January 12 (Monday)

Banking services will be unavailable in Kolkata due to Swami Vivekananda Jayanti.

January 14 (Wednesday)

Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, and Itanagar for Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu.

January 15 (Thursday)

Bank branches in Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Hyderabad, and Vijayawada will be shut for Pongal / Makara Sankranti / Uttarayana Punyakala / Maghe Sankranti.

January 16 (Friday)

Banks in Chennai will be closed in observance of Thiruvalluvar Day.

January 17 (Saturday)

Banking operations will remain suspended in Chennai due to Uzhavar Thirunal.

January 23 (Friday)

Banks will be closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti / Saraswati Puja / Basanta Panchami / Vir Surendrasai Jayanti.

January 26 (Monday)

On the occasion of Republic Day, bank branches across most major cities will remain closed, including Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada.

Important Note for Customers

All bank holidays are declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act and may vary by state or city. While physical bank branches remain closed on these dates, customers can continue to access ATM services, mobile banking, internet banking, and digital payment platforms.

Customers are encouraged to plan their banking activities ahead of time and check city-wise holiday details to ensure uninterrupted financial transactions during January 2026.

Also read: December 23 Bank Holiday in Nagaland – All You Need to Know