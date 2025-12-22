School Holidays December 22–27: Delhi NCR, UP, Kerala and Tamil Nadu Schools Closed — State-Wise Details!

As winter intensifies across India, schools in multiple states have announced closures between December 22 and December 27. The shutdowns are driven by a combination of cold wave conditions, deteriorating air quality, Christmas holidays, snowfall, and region-specific weather challenges. Holiday schedules differ from state to state based on local climate and administrative decisions, offering students a brief break before longer winter vacations begin.

Here is a state-wise overview of school closures during the week:

North India: Cold Wave, Snowfall and Severe AQI Impact Classes

Delhi and NCR (Delhi, Haryana):

Schools remain closed or operate in online or hybrid mode from December 22 to 27 due to severe air pollution and winter conditions. While Delhi’s official winter vacation begins in January, many schools have opted for temporary closures this week.

Uttar Pradesh:

Most schools across the state are closed from December 20 to December 31 as part of the winter vacation, giving students the entire December 22–27 period off.

Punjab:

Punjab schools officially begin winter holidays on December 22, which will continue until January 10. As a result, schools remain closed throughout this week.

Himachal Pradesh:

Schools observe holidays on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (December 24 and 25). In several districts, winter vacations start around December 23 or 24, keeping institutions shut for most of the week.

Jammu and Kashmir:

Due to heavy snowfall and harsh winter conditions, schools from pre-primary to Class 8 remain closed for the entire month of December, including the December 22–27 period. Higher classes are also shut during this week.

Central India: Winter and Christmas Breaks Begin

Madhya Pradesh:

Schools commence winter and Christmas holidays from December 23, remaining closed for the rest of the week.

Odisha:

Schools across Odisha, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, observe winter holidays from December 23 to December 31. This keeps schools closed for most of the December 22–27 period, with limited exceptions on December 22 in some districts.

Central Board Schools: Uniform Winter Vacation

Kendriya Vidyalayas and PM Shri Schools:

Schools under central boards follow a uniform winter vacation schedule from December 23 to January 1, meaning students are off for most of the December 22–27 week.

South India: Christmas and Weather-Related Closures

Kerala:

Schools close for Christmas holidays starting December 24 and will reopen on January 5. December 22 and 23 may be working days in some districts.

Tamil Nadu:

In select districts, schools have announced short-term closures due to rain and local weather conditions, with Christmas holidays also falling within this week for certain institutions.

As many closures depend on district-level weather alerts, pollution levels, and administrative orders, parents and students are advised to regularly check official school circulars and local announcements. For millions of students nationwide, the December 22–27 period offers a welcome winter pause before longer holiday breaks begin.