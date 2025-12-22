December 23 School Holiday: Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka Update

As December 23 approaches, students and parents across India are checking school notices to confirm whether classes will be held or declared a holiday. Based on the current academic calendars and official updates, December 23 is a regular working day for schools in most parts of the country, as there are no festivals, national holidays, special occasions, elections, or weather-related alerts scheduled for the day.

Status Across Major States

In key states such as Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra, there has been no official announcement declaring December 23 as a school holiday. Government, aided, and private schools in these regions are expected to function normally and follow their regular timetable.

Education departments in these states have not issued any circulars indicating closures, and schools are continuing classes as planned, especially since many institutions are wrapping up academic portions or conducting assessments before the Christmas break.

Why There Is No Holiday on December 23

December 23 does not coincide with any national or regional festival, public holiday, or commemorative day that typically results in school closures. While some schools may later announce Christmas vacations starting closer to December 24 or 25, December 23 itself remains a working day under most state education boards.

However, parents and students are advised to stay alert for school-level decisions, as a few private institutions may adjust schedules based on internal calendars or year-end activities.

What Students and Parents Should Do

Attend school as per the regular timetable unless notified otherwise

Check official school circulars or WhatsApp groups for last-minute updates

Avoid assuming a holiday based on upcoming festivals like Christmas

Final Word

To summarise, December 23 is not a school holiday in states including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra. Schools are expected to remain open and conduct classes as usual. Any changes, if announced, will be communicated directly by the respective schools or education authorities.

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