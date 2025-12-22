Bad Girlz Trailer Launched by Prabhas Raja Saab Director Maruthi, Watch Video

'Bad Girlz' is an entertainer directed by Phani Pradeep Dhulipudi, who has previously directed the successful '30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela'. The film is being produced under the banners of Prashvitha Entertainment, Neeli Neeli Aakasam Creations, and NVL Creations. Anchal Gowda, Payal Chengappa, Roshini, Yashna, Rohan Surya, Moin and Rohan Surya are the main actors in 'Bad Girlz'. The tagline for the film, 'Kani Chala Manchodlu', contradicts with the title in an interesting way. Sasidhar Nalla, Emmadi Soma Narsaiah, Ramisetti Rambabu, and Ravula Ramesh are producing this film. The film is slated for release as a Christmas gift on December 25.

Maruthi, the star director of Prabhas's upcoming film The Raja Saab, has released the theatrical trailer for this movie. Speaking on the occasion, the director said: "The trailer is very good and looks very promising. Director Phani Pradeep Dhulipudi (Munna) is a long-time friend of mine; he is a gentle soul in the industry and possesses great musical knowledge. Everyone knows how big of a hit the song 'Neeli Neeli Aakasham' from his first film was. Now, he is coming before us with Bad Girlz. He has attempted to convey a good message in a fresh way. Making a film with five new actresses and completing it without compromising on production values is a testament to his passion. While the title is Bad Girlz, the film itself is very positive. The movie is releasing on December 25th, and everyone has worked very hard. Concept-based films like this, which give importance to women, must succeed. This film is based on the concept of how today's girls are, their way of thinking, and what they desire. Please watch it and support 'Bad Girls'."

Director Phani Pradeep Dhulipudi shared his excitement about the project, stating: "Our film is a complete entertainer. Imagine the hilarious energy of films like Jathi Ratnalu and MAD, but featuring girls in those roles—that is exactly what our movie is. The film feels very new and fresh. Recently, director Buchi Babu Sana released our teaser, which received a fantastic response. Now, the theatrical trailer has been launched by Maruthi, the director of the upcoming film The Raja Saab. After watching the trailer, he praised it highly. We are releasing the film as a Christmas gift on December 25th. It is a solid entertainer with excellent music by Anup Rubens and lyrics for all songs penned by Oscar-winner Chandra Bose. Tracks like 'Ila Choosukuntane', 'Lelo', and the title song are already receiving great appreciation. Please watch it in theaters on December 25th."

Watch Bad Girlz Trailer Video Here