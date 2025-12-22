RK Deeksha New Poster Launched by Telugu Film Producers Council Secretary Thummala Prasanna Kumar

The new poster of the upcoming Telugu film “RK Deeksha” was officially launched by Mr. Thummala Prasanna Kumar, Secretary of the Telugu Film Producers Council. The film is being produced under the banners of RK Films and Sigdha Creations, written and directed by Dr. Prathani Ramakrishna Goud, and presented by D.S. Reddy.

Popular Dhee Jodi fame Aqsa Khan and Alekhya Reddy are playing the female leads, with Kiran in the lead role. The film also features Tulasi, Anusha, Keerthana, Pravallika, and Rohith Sharma in key roles. Music is composed by Raju Kiran, while Meghana Sreenu serves as the editor.

As the film is nearing release, the makers unveiled the new poster in the presence of film industry dignitaries, including Telugu Film Producers Council Secretary Thummala Prasanna Kumar and other guests.

Speaking at the event, director-producer Dr. Prathani Ramakrishna Goud thanked everyone for attending the poster launch and expressed special gratitude to Mr. Thummala Prasanna Kumar for extending his support. He said that it is a proud moment to bring back the title “Deeksha”, which was earlier associated with a film made by legendary NTR nearly 50 years ago. He also highlighted the challenges faced by small filmmakers due to high digital and theatrical charges and appealed for relief to support the survival of small-budget cinema. He added that the film includes several impactful elements, including a special song dedicated to soldiers, and expressed confidence that RK Deeksha would earn appreciation and recognition for the cast and crew.

Presenter D.S. Reddy stated that the film emphasizes themes such as determination, devotion, and inner strength. He thanked the entire team for their dedication and hard work in bringing the film to life.

Lead actor Kiran shared that he feels proud to play the hero in RK Deeksha and praised Dr. Ramakrishna Goud for managing multiple responsibilities while making the film. He requested audiences to support the movie and thanked the entire team.

Actress Aqsa Khan expressed her happiness about the poster launch and thanked the director for giving her the opportunity. She said the film introduced many new talents to the industry and appreciated the efforts of both the cast and technicians.

Actress Tulasi thanked the director for the opportunity and mentioned that a special song featuring jawans would be a major highlight of the film. She urged everyone to support RK Deeksha.

