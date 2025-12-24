A Beautiful Breakup teaser is a hit; Maestro Ilaiyaraaja's score to be atmospheric

It isn’t every day that a breakup story feels like something you would want to get lost in, but A Beautiful Breakup is already proving to be the exception. With over 1.7 million views on its teaser, this English feature film is catching eyes globally, and for good reason. It’s a project that feels deeply personal, rooted in actual events that blur the lines between our world and something much more mysterious.

The story follows a couple, played by Thaksh and Matylda Bajer, who head to a quiet, secluded estate for one final holiday. Their plan is simple and heartbreaking: to say goodbye and end their relationship on peaceful terms. However, the house they have chosen isn’t as empty as it seems. Instead of a clean break, they find themselves tangled in the history of souls who are still lingering there, waiting for their own release. It stops being a story about two people walking away and becomes a journey where they have to face what they truly mean to each other.

London-based actor Thaksh is already making waves for how he handles this heavy emotional lifting, having already lined up new projects in the UK and India before this film even hits theaters. Alongside him, Matylda Bajer brings a certain grace that feels perfectly suited for a story that bridges different cultures and worlds. Her recent film Aghathiyaa, with Arjun Sarja and Jiiva, earned praise for her strong screen presence.

At the heart of the film’s atmosphere is the legendary Maestro Ilaiyaraaja. Rather than a standard background score, he has crafted a full original symphonic soundtrack, brought to life by the Bow Tie Orchestra. If you have ever sat in a room and felt a piece of music pull at your chest, you will know what to expect. The OST composed by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja is now streaming worldwide.

With a team of international technicians behind the camera, the film looks and sounds like a high-end global production, yet it keeps that raw, human focus on love and what happens after it's supposed to be over. You can already listen to the Maestro's score on major streaming platforms, which should hold you over until the film arrives on Valentine’s Day 2026.

Watch A Beautiful Breakup Teaser Here