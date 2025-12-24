Sumathi Sathakam Teaser Launched: Watch Video

The teaser of the upcoming Telugu film Sumathi Sathakam has been launched. The film is produced by Sai Sudhakar Kommalapati under the Vision Movie Makers banner and is written and directed by M. M. Naidu. Sumathi Shatakam is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 6, 2026.

The film stars Amardeep Choudary and Sayli as the lead pair. Prominent roles are played by Tasty Teja, Mahesh Vitta, JDV Prasad, Akella Gopi Krishna, Kiran Vijay, Mirchi Kiran, Nellore Neeraja, Malakpet Shailaja, and others. The music is composed by Subhash Anand, cinematography is handled by S. Halesh, and editing is done by Nahid Mohammed.

Producer Sudhakar Kommalapati said the story impressed him as a complete family entertainer right from the narration stage. He highlighted Amardeep’s energetic and lively screen presence and said the casting of Shaili added strong Telugu nativity to the film. He expressed confidence that the film, with its rooted title and content, would connect well with audiences.

Heroine Sayli, making her debut with Sumathi Shatakam, thanked the director and producers for the opportunity and requested the media and audiences to support the film.

Director M. M. Naidu thanked the producers for trusting him and appreciated the cast and technical team for their dedication. He expressed confidence that the audience’s support would make the film a success.

Hero Amardeep Choudary said the film will be a complete entertainer with strong content, impressive music, quality visuals, and good dance numbers. He thanked everyone who supported the film and expressed confidence that audiences would make the film a success.

Sumathi Shatakam is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on February 6, 2026, promising a refreshing, family-friendly entertainer rooted in strong Telugu values.

Watch Sumathi Sathakam Teaser Here