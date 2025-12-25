Christmas Holiday Traditions: The Origin and Meaning of Secret Santa

As December approaches, the festive mood begins to take over. From decorating Christmas trees and cooking elaborate meals to carolling and exchanging greetings, the season brings with it a sense of warmth and celebration. Among all these traditions, one ritual continues to stand out for its excitement and mystery — Secret Santa.

Secret Santa has become a popular holiday activity, especially in offices, schools, and family gatherings. Participants exchange gifts anonymously, adding an element of surprise that often makes the experience more enjoyable than the gift itself. Interestingly, the tradition is embraced even by those who do not observe Christmas in a religious sense, highlighting its universal appeal.

In recent weeks, social media platforms have been flooded with videos and photos of people showcasing gifts received from their Secret Santa. While the trend feels modern and digital-friendly, the origins of this practice go back centuries.

Roots in European Traditions

The idea of anonymous gift-giving can be traced to European Christmas customs, particularly in German and Scandinavian cultures. One of the earliest inspirations is linked to Saint Nicholas, a fourth-century bishop known for his generosity. Historical accounts and legends describe how he secretly helped the poor by leaving gifts—often gold coins—without revealing his identity. These quiet acts of kindness laid the foundation for what would later evolve into Secret Santa.

Scandinavia also has a playful custom called Julklapp, where gifts are delivered anonymously by knocking on a door and running away before being seen. The practice added an element of fun and mystery, reinforcing the joy of giving without seeking recognition.

A Modern Revival of Kindness

While ancient traditions shaped the idea, the modern version of Secret Santa gained prominence in the late 20th century. Many accounts credit Larry Dean Stewart, an American philanthropist, for popularising anonymous holiday giving in contemporary times. Beginning in 1979, Stewart discreetly handed out $100 bills to people struggling financially during the Christmas season.

According to reports, his life took a reflective turn after losing his job that same year. A moment that deeply affected him involved seeing a waitress working in harsh winter conditions with inadequate clothing. His quiet generosity continued for decades and inspired similar anonymous gifting practices across communities.

Over time, this idea made its way into workplaces, classrooms, and social circles, eventually becoming the organised Secret Santa exchanges we know today.

Different Names, Same Spirit

Across the world, Secret Santa goes by different names. In the UK and Australia, it is commonly called Kris Kringle. In Ireland, it is known as Kris Kindle, while in Germany the tradition is referred to as Wichteln. Despite regional variations, the essence remains unchanged — spreading happiness through anonymous generosity.

As the holiday season draws closer, Secret Santa continues to remind people that the true joy of festivities lies not in extravagance, but in small, thoughtful acts of kindness shared without expectation.