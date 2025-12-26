What Is Boxing Day? December 26 Holiday Traditions and Origins

While Christmas Day signals the end of the holiday season for many Americans, millions of people across the globe continue celebrating the festive spirit on Boxing Day, observed annually on December 26, the day after Christmas.

Boxing Day is widely recognized as a public holiday in countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. In these nations, businesses often close, banks observe a holiday, and workers receive a day off. When December 26 falls on a weekend, the official holiday is typically observed on the following Monday.

In the United States, however, Boxing Day is not traditionally recognized. December 26 is usually treated as a regular workday, though interest briefly surged in 2025 after President Donald Trump signed an executive order recognizing both Christmas Eve and December 26 as federal holidays, drawing renewed attention to the global celebration.

Origins and Meaning of Boxing Day

Boxing Day traces its roots back to Victorian-era Britain, during the reign of Queen Victoria. Historically, it was a day centered on generosity and rest. Servants who worked on Christmas Day were given December 26 off to visit their families and were often presented with “Christmas boxes” filled with gifts or money from their employers as a token of appreciation.

Another widely accepted explanation for the name comes from charitable donation boxes placed in churches during Advent. These boxes were traditionally opened after Christmas and distributed to the poor, reinforcing the holiday’s association with giving and community support.

Over time, these customs evolved, but the name “Boxing Day” remained firmly rooted in tradition.

How Boxing Day Is Celebrated Today

Modern Boxing Day celebrations blend historic customs with contemporary practices. Families often spend the day relaxing together, exchanging gifts, enjoying Christmas leftovers, and participating in charitable activities.

Sports are a major highlight. Boxing Day is known for packed schedules of soccer matches, horse racing, rugby, cricket, ice hockey, and other sporting events, particularly in the U.K. and Commonwealth nations. While foxhunting was once associated with the holiday, it has largely been banned or replaced in many regions.

Boxing Day is also famous for its post-Christmas sales, making it one of the busiest shopping days of the year in countries like Canada and the U.K.

Do Americans Celebrate Boxing Day?

Although Boxing Day never fully took root in the U.S. following early colonization, awareness of the holiday continues to grow through global media, travel, and cultural exchange. For most Americans, December 26 remains a regular day—but for much of the world, Boxing Day keeps the holiday spirit alive just a little longer.