Kareena Kapoor in Legal Trouble Over Pendant Featuring Quranic Verse

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has received a legal notice over a royal pendant she wore as part of her Diwali look. The pendant contains a Quranic verse, which has led to objections from a social activist and members of the Muslim community.

The issue started after Kareena shared pictures of her Diwali outfit on social media. She wore a chandi kaftan designed by Punit Balana, along with a matching turban and a 30-carat emerald pendant.

The pendant carries the inscription of Ayat-ul-Kursi, a revered verse from the Holy Quran. It is believed to be around 200 years old and originally belonged to the Begum of Bhopal. The royal jewellery was passed down through the Pataudi family to Kareena after her marriage to actor Saif Ali Khan.

Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez issued the legal notice to Kareena and her stylist Rhea Kapoor. He objected to the way the sacred Quranic verse was presented in the photographs.

The notice reportedly demands that the pictures and videos featuring the pendant be removed from social media. It also seeks a public apology and warns of further legal action if the demands are not met.

Hafeez clarified that he sent the notice in his personal capacity and not on behalf of the Congress party.

Meanwhile, neither Kareena Kapoor nor Rhea Kapoor has issued an official response to the matter so far. The controversy has sparked discussions on social media about religious symbols, heritage jewellery and personal fashion choices.