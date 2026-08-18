Nayanthara Fake Shaved Head at Tirumala Photos Go Viral

AI technology has made it easier to create realistic-looking images, but it has also made it harder to identify fake photos online. Celebrity pictures are often edited or manipulated and shared widely on social media.

Now, a set of viral photos claiming to show Nayanthara with a shaved head at Tirumala is attracting attention. However, the images do not appear to be genuine.

Nayanthara’s Fake Tirumala Photos Go Viral

Some photos circulating online claim that Nayanthara shaved her head and visited Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple.

The pictures have created curiosity among fans because they appear to show the actress in a completely different look. However, the images have reportedly been created by modifying older photographs with the help of AI technology.

There is no truth in the claim that Nayanthara recently visited Tirumala with a shaved head based on these viral images.

Nayanthara Actually Visited Tirumala in April

Nayanthara did visit Tirumala earlier this year. She went to the temple with her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, in April.

The couple visited the temple before the release of their film Love Insurance Company and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara.

At the time, Nayanthara had a completely different appearance from the one shown in the viral edited pictures.

What Did Nayanthara Wear?

During her actual Tirumala visit, Nayanthara was seen wearing a white kurta and leggings with a green dupatta.

She also interacted with fans during the visit. The actress posed for photographs and greeted people who gathered around her.

These original photographs appear to have been used as the base for the manipulated images now circulating online.

AI Used to Change Her Appearance

The viral content appears to have taken Nayanthara’s original Tirumala photographs and digitally changed her appearance.

AI editing can now make major changes to a person's face, hair and clothing while keeping the rest of an image looking realistic. This makes it difficult for social media users to immediately identify manipulated content.

In this case, the original images were reportedly altered to create the impression that Nayanthara had shaved her head and offered her hair at the temple.

Fans Should Be Careful With Viral Photos

The incident is another example of why people should be careful before believing or sharing celebrity photos found on social media.

An image may look completely genuine but could have been changed using AI or other editing tools. Checking the original source, date and context of a photograph can help users avoid spreading false information.

Nayanthara’s viral Tirumala pictures show how easily an old photograph can be given a completely different context using modern technology.