Watch: Stampede-like situation at job interview in Gujarat

Bharuch: A video from Gujarat’s Bharuch showing hundreds of job aspirants turning up for just 10 vacancies is going viral on social media. A crowd of job seekers waiting for a walk-in interview conducted by chemical firm Thermax Company created a stampede-like situation.

In the video, one can see how the applicants are jostling and pushing others to enter the interview hall and in the process the railing bends under pressure. As per reports, one applicant fell off the railing and landed on nearby vehicles. However, no injuries were reported. A scuffle between some of the applicants was blamed for the stampede-like situation.

8th July #VideoViral of unemployed youth from #Ankleshwar, #Bharuch viral. Youngsters were seen struggling for interviews in PVT companies. An open interview was conducted at Lord's Plaza Hotel, Ankleshwar. The open interview was conducted by #Thermax Company of Jagadiya pic.twitter.com/4uXa25U5Id — sudhakar (@naidusudhakar) July 11, 2024

A walk-in interview was conducted on Thursday at Lord's Plaza hotel in Ankleshwar to fill 10 job openings and candidates with a degree in chemical engineering and ITI certifications were eligible to apply. The company’s staff did not expect the crowd for the interview process and therefore were unprepared to control the crowd.

Also Read: Controversial YouTuber Praneeth Hanumanthu sent to Judicial remand