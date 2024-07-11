Watch: Stampede-like situation at job interview in Gujarat

Jul 11, 2024, 19:37 IST
Bharuch: A video from Gujarat’s Bharuch showing hundreds of job aspirants turning up for just 10 vacancies is going viral on social media. A crowd of job seekers waiting for a walk-in interview conducted by chemical firm Thermax Company created a stampede-like situation. 

 In the video, one can see how the applicants are jostling and pushing others to enter the interview hall and in the process the railing bends under pressure. As per reports, one applicant fell off the railing and landed on nearby vehicles. However, no injuries were reported. A scuffle  between some of the applicants was blamed for the stampede-like situation. 

A walk-in interview was conducted on Thursday at Lord's Plaza hotel in Ankleshwar to fill 10 job openings and candidates with a degree in chemical engineering and ITI certifications were eligible to apply. The company’s staff did not expect the crowd for the interview process and therefore were unprepared to control the crowd. 

 

