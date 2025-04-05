400 Acre Kancha Gachibowli Land at HCU: Public Entry Banned Till April 16

The Cyberabad Police have imposed restrictions on entry to a 400-acre land parcel in Kancha Gachibowli, near the University of Hyderabad (UoH), due to security concerns. The land, which is ecologically sensitive, is part of a plan by the Telangana government to auction it for an IT Park and urban infrastructure development. This proposal has sparked protests by the UoH Students' Union.

The public entry ban came into effect on April 4 at 6 AM, following orders from DCP Vineeth G. The matter is currently under legal review by both the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court. Following court orders and directives from the Central Empowered Committee, the police issued an order restricting entry into the area for people who don’t have a legitimate reason to be there. The aim is to ensure public safety, avoid disturbances, and prevent riots or obstructions.

This order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), will remain in effect until April 16, covering the area in dispute. The restrictions are part of efforts to maintain public tranquility and prevent any risks to human life.

The UoH Students' Union (UoHSU) held a rally on campus demanding the removal of police camps and the withdrawal of FIRs filed against students and activists. They also called for the UoH administration to file a petition in the High Court to claim ownership of the disputed land.

On April 7, the Telangana High Court will continue hearing the case. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court raised concerns about the removal of trees on the land. It directed the Telangana government to explain the urgency behind cutting down the trees and ordered a stay on further activity until the matter is reviewed again. The Court also instructed the Central Empowered Committee to visit the site and submit a report by April 16.

In response, the Telangana government formed a committee of ministers to discuss the issue with the UoH executive, civil society groups, and other stakeholders. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu assured that the government would follow the Supreme Court’s orders and provide the required information within the given timeline. They also emphasized that the government would not take harsh action against students.

This issue began when the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) started development work on the land on March 30. A group of UoH students and others gathered to protest the work, leading to a clash where officials and workers were allegedly attacked. As a result, 53 individuals were taken into preventive custody and later released on personal bonds. The police registered a case against them for unlawful assembly, rioting, and assault on public servants.

The state government maintains that the land belongs to the state.