Czech Republic envoy calls on Punjab Governor, discusses strengthening of ties

Chandigarh, July 11 (IANS) A delegation from the Czech Republic led by its Ambassador to India Eliska Zigova on Thursday called on Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit at Raj Bhawan here to discuss strengthening socio, political, economic, cultural, and scientific ties.

The Governor, during the meeting, said India has diverse social and cultural traditions right from south to north, to different shades and styles of turban in northern states, especially Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. He also said the people of Punjab are not only brave but also very hard-working and grow two to three crops a year.

"The land of Punjab is not just known for religious tourism but has great potential for eco-tourism too," the Governor said.

He also asked the visiting delegation to spend a night at the Nangal Dam to enjoy the natural beauty of this region and work on avenues to collaborate in the area of eco-tourism.

The Czech envoy briefed the Governor that the recent visits of Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky to India led to the signing of the Strategic Partnership on Innovation, Sciences, and Technology. She further added they are actively working to foster a ‘sister-city’ relationship between Prague and Chandigarh.

