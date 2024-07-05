Raj Tarun's Ex-Lover Lavanya Makes Shocking Allegations

Tollywood young hero Raj Tarun is facing shocking allegations from his girlfriend Lavanya. She accused him of promising to marry her and then leaving her, claiming that a film heroine was the reason behind it. Lavanya filed a complaint at the Narsingi police station against the actress and her brother. She said they are threatening to kill Raj Tarun and dispose of his body if she doesn’t leave him.

"I have been in a relationship with Raj Tarun for 11 years. We even got married in a temple. But he had an affair with the heroine of his film and left me. Three months ago, Raj moved out of his house and has been staying away. They are threatening to kill Raj and make his body disappear if I don’t leave him," Lavanya alleged in her complaint.

"Raj Tarun is my world. I want Raj back. I demand justice," Lavanya demanded.

She also claimed that in the past, she was falsely implicated in a drug case and spent 45 days in jail, during which Raj did not help her at all. With such shocking allegations, Raj Tarun has become a hot topic in industry circles.