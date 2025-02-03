Raj Tarun, Lavanya Case: Mastan Sai Arrested, 300+ Private Videos Found

Lavanya and Raj Tarun have been in the headlines since last year. A new development has come up in their ongoing case. The Narsingi Police in Hyderabad have arrested a man named Mastan Sai, based on evidence provided by Lavanya. Mastan Sai had previously been arrested in the Gachibowli Varalakshmi Tiffin Center drug case.

Lavanya had earlier mentioned Mastan’s involvement in her breakup with Raj Tarun. She accused him of recording private videos of several girls without their consent and blackmailing them. Lavanya also revealed that Mastan had recorded her private videos and used them to blackmail her. Based on her complaint, the police found more than 300 such videos in Mastan's hard drive, which were handed over by Lavanya.

Mastan Sai is reportedly a YouTuber who targets women by pretending to offer love and marriage. Lavanya had previously filed a case against Raj Tarun, accusing him of cheating her under the pretext of marriage. She also claimed that she was forced to abort a child and that Raj was involved with his co-star, Malvi Malhotra. Additionally, she alleged that Malvi and her brothers had been threatening her.

Raj Tarun, on the other hand, maintained that they had been in a relationship but broke up because of her drug addiction and harassment. He denied any relationship with Malvi, stating that she was in Mumbai and he lived in Hyderabad.

When Lavanya made statements to the media last year, she also mentioned Mastan and admitted that she had been jailed in a drug case. However, she clarified that it had nothing to do with her case against Raj.The investigation into both the blackmailing case and Lavanya's personal issues with Raj continues.