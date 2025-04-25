Jordan Foreign Minister stresses urgency of ceasefire, humanitarian aid entry into Gaza

Amman, April 25 (IANS) Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has stressed the necessity of halting the aggression on Gaza, reaching an immediate ceasefire, fully implementing the prisoner exchange agreement, and allowing the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

He made the remarks during a meeting in Amman with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, according to a statement on Thursday by the Ministry.

"It is necessary to do everything required to remove all obstacles to the entry of aid, and then work toward achieving the just and lasting peace we in the kingdom seek as a strategic option alongside all Arab countries, because achieving such peace is the only real guarantee for the security of everyone in this region," he said.

Safadi and Szijjarto discussed ways to enhance the friendship between Jordan and Hungary, develop bilateral cooperation, and strengthen ties within the framework of the strategic partnership with the European Union, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel has maintained an eight-week blockade on food, medicine, and aid entering Gaza, while continuing aerial attacks on homes and tent shelters, with the impact on civilians described as "very serious" by UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

On Wednesday, the Foreign Ministers of Britain, France and Germany urged Israel to comply with international law and permit unrestricted humanitarian aid into Gaza.

In a joint statement, the Ministers stressed: "Humanitarian aid must never be used as a political tool and Palestinian territory must not be reduced nor subjected to any demographic change."

The two Ministers also discussed the situations in Syria and Lebanon and emphasised the need to support the stability of both countries, the statement said.

For his part, the Hungarian official affirmed that Hungary supports the realisation and implementation of the strategic partnership between the European Union and Jordan as soon as possible, according to the Jordanian statement.

Szijjarto also stressed the importance of Jordan's role in curbing illegal migration to Europe, saying, "We are certain that without Jordan's responsible stance, millions of illegal migrants would have spread throughout Europe, and there would have been waves of migration that Europe could not have managed."

