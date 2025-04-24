Pedro Pascal blasts J.K. Rowling, backs ‘Harry Potter’ boycott

Los Angeles, April 24 (IANS) Hollywood star Pedro Pascal has launched a scathing attack on the author J.K. Rowling. The actor didn’t hold back on thoughts about J.K. Rowling’s support of an anti-transgender ruling in the U.K.

The ‘Last of Us’ star, 50, whose sister Lux Pascal, came out as transgender in 2021, recently shared a comment under an Instagram video criticizing Rowling, 59, who celebrated the U.K. Supreme Court's April 16 ruling, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The ruling stated that transgender women should not be recognised as women under Britain's Equality Act.

In the Instagram video, activist Tariq Ra'ouf explains Rowling’s role in the ruling, she financially backed the campaign group For Women Scotland, which brought the legal challenges to court, and called for a boycott of “Harry Potter-related” projects and experiences.

Ra'ouf also called out Rowling's recent post celebrating the ruling with a cigar and drink in hand on X, “I love it when a plan comes together. #SupremeCourt #WomensRights”.

In response, Pascal wrote under the video, “Awful disgusting S*** is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior”.

As per 'People', the actor, who has long been an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and has publicly supported his sister Lux's transition, doubled down on his support for the group by attending the U.K. premiere of Marvel's Thunderbolts* in London Tuesday, April 22 while wearing a white T-shirt emblazoned with the message "PROTECT THE DOLLS”.

The T-shirt is a part of a larger campaign by American designer Conner Ives. Ives, 28, designed the piece to call attention to the global anti-transgender sentiment that trans women are experiencing in several countries. "Dolls" is an affectionate term coined by the LGBTQ+ community to refer to transgender women.

Pascal frequently shows public support for Lux's transition, and she has accompanied Pascal to several red carpet premieres. Lux is an actress and activist who graduated from The Juilliard School in New York City in 2023.

