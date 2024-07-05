One killed, two wounded in shooting in Bulgaria

Sofia, July 5 (IANS) One man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting here, the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior confirmed.

"According to initial information, a fight broke out between several men, after which shots were fired," the ministry said, adding that authorities were alerted at around 3 p.m. local time.

A 48-year-old man died at the scene, and two others, 22 and 41 years old, were wounded, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the ministry.

Dimitar Kangaldzhiev, Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior, told reporters at the scene later on that the conflict occurred at a pawn shop when three men attacked it. Three employees of the pawn shop were there, he said.

One of the attackers was killed and another wounded, Kangaldzhiev said. The other who was wounded was an employee of the pawn shop, he said.

Two guns were found at the scene, he said, noting that an investigation is underway.

