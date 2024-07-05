Euro 2024: 'It's truly an honour', Mbappe reflects on facing Ronaldo and Portugal in QF

Hamburg, July 5 (IANS) The quarterfinals of the 2024 European Championship offers spectators and fans alike some feisty encounters. France and Portugal will take the field at the Volksparkstadion on Saturday (IST) in what will be a rematch of the 2016 Euro finals.

Ahead of the highly awaited encounter the narrative majorly surrounds the battle between one of the greatest players to play the fame Cristiano Ronaldo and the only player who has shown the potential to reach the same heights as the former Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has time and time again reiterated the respect he has for his idol and continued to do some in the pre-match conference. "It's truly an honour, everyone knows the respect I have for him. He is still a legend and we are in contact but I hope tomorrow that we can win," Mbappe told reporters ahead of the game.

Ronaldo is the all-time leading top scorer at the Euros and an assist vs Turkey in the Group Stage also made him the highest assist provider in the tournament's history, which was also his only goal contribution so far in the tournament.

The Round of 16 battle against Slovenia was an eye opening experience for all fans around the world. Ronaldo missed a penalty in the first half of extra-time and broke down into tears in an emotional moment.

Mbappe recently completed his move to Real Madrid following in the footsteps of his idol and spoke on the comparisons that are being made between two.

"We have to appreciate who he is and what he has done. He is a unique player. His CV speaks for itself. There is only one of him. Me, I just want to follow my own route. I hope I will write a great story at Madrid but it will be different," added the French captain.

France is yet to score their first goal from open-play at the Euros. The team has so far scored three goals at the tournament with two coming from own-goals and one coming from a penalty in their final group game. Portugal, on the other hand, have too been struggling and both sides will be hoping to get back into form in this encounter.

"There are people who may not be happy but I have seen happy people. It is more exciting to win 5-4, that's for sure. The critics, you are there to do your job. They have always been part of my daily life. Today, it does not stop me from living in peace," said Head Coach Didier Deschamps.

