India Lags Behind China Due to Too Many Holidays, Says CEO in Viral Comment

on India's holiday culture because the nation's constant breaks are stalling output and harming world credibility. A few days back, Tummalacharla posted on LinkedIn a snap of the calendar of holidays during April 2025 and wrote a call letter for revising the public holiday system of the country.

The Argument for Change

Tummalacharla is of the view that the deluge of public and voluntary holidays, along with weekends, tend to bring office work to a halt. He added that during April 2025, there are more than 10 holidays, and so most offices go weeks without seeing any file movement. The CEO emphasized that it is essential to celebrate both Indian and Western cultures but at the expense of economic advancement.

Comparison with China

Tummalacharla compared India to China, saying that the nation is 60 years ahead as it puts economic pace first. India must reorganize its holiday culture and achieve a greater balance between productivity and tradition, he indicated.

Diverse Opinions

Yet, Tummalacharla's post has polarized the internet, with most questioning his logic. Some explained that the focus on productivity tends to ignore burnout, mental illness, and work-life balance. Others expressed that holidays are not merely breaks in economic action but also times for individuals to reconnect, rebuild, and come back to work with more purpose.

Counterarguments

A few users responded that ineffective systems rather than holidays are the issue in India. They opined that it would be more effective to address workflows and increase productivity using intelligent processes than cutting the number of holidays. Others noted that India's festivals drive culture, community, and local economies and that these benefits cannot be disregarded.

Conclusion

The controversy triggered by Tummalacharla's blog post reveals the intricacy of reconciling productivity and tradition in India. While a section believes that holiday culture in the country is preventing economic growth, others think that holidays are a must for sustaining work-life balance and celebrating cultural heritage. As the debate rages on, it remains to be seen whether India will reevaluate its holiday culture and achieve a healthier balance between productivity and tradition.

