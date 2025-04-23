J&K terror attack: Maha CM supervises arrangements to bring back bodies of victims

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is supervising the transport arrangements for the bodies of the victims of the terrorist attack in J&K’s Pahalgam and also the tourists stranded there, said a total of six people from Maharashtra lost their lives in the cowardly strike.

In his post on X, the Chief Minister said, “The mortal remains of Sanjay Lele and Dilip Disle will be brought to Mumbai by an Air India flight from Srinagar to Mumbai. This flight will depart from Srinagar at 12.15 pm.

“The flight carrying the mortal remains of Kaustubh Ganavate and Santosh Jagdale from Pune will depart at 6 pm and will be brought to Pune.

“The flight carrying the mortal remains of Hemant Joshi and Atul Mone will depart from Srinagar at 1.15 pm and will reach Mumbai.

“In Mumbai, Minister Ashish Shelar and Minister M Lodha will be at Mumbai Airport for coordination, while Minister Madhuritai Misal has been entrusted with the responsibility at Pune Airport.

“Minister Girish Mahajan is leaving for Srinagar. Arrangements are being made to bring back other tourists as well.”

He further said, “Santosh Jagdale of Pune has been shot in a cowardly terrorist attack in Kashmir and is undergoing treatment. His wife is also reportedly injured. I spoke to his family members in Pune over the phone and assured them of all possible help from the state government.”

Further, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the state government has started the process of bringing back the bodies and the relatives of the victims.

In his post on X, Shinde said, “I am personally reviewing this matter closely and coordinating with everyone. MP Dr Shrikant Shinde's personal assistant Abhijit Darekar and his team reached Srinagar last night to board the plane carrying the bodies of these tourists and their relatives.

“Meanwhile, Water Supply Minister Gulabrao Patil and Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam will be present in Mumbai for coordination. Along with this, efforts are underway to bring back other tourists stranded in Srinagar safely.

“A Shiv Sena team is still camped in Srinagar to help stranded tourists from Maharashtra.”

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that priority was being given to bring every citizen back home safely, adding that additional flights are being arranged.

Ajit Pawar’s office in a release said that he contacted Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, over the phone and requested him to provide immediate necessary assistance to tourists from Maharashtra.

Stating that bringing every tourist back home safely and providing relief to their families was the priority, he revealed that special officers would be appointed in the State Disaster Management Cell to coordinate with the stranded tourists and provide them with necessary assistance.

He has also contacted Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol and started planning to provide special flight services.

“Arrangements will be made for the quick and safe return of tourists by sending as many flights as possible,” the release said.

Ajit Pawar also contacted the tourists stranded in Kashmir over the phone and provided them with help and encouragement.

“The state government has appealed to the citizens to remain calm and not panic. They are being provided with objective and timely information by regularly contacting the families of the tourists. A list of the tourists, their place of residence and possible return schedule are being compiled, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has instructed to carry out this entire process in a coordinated and speedy manner,” said the DCM’s office in a release.

