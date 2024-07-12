Hyderabad: Another Police Shooting Shakes the City!

The very recent police shooting incidents in Secunderabad that shook the city is yet to fade from the public memory. Here is yet another police shooting incident that occurred in the city. At the Nampally Railway Station, police identified four individuals behaving suspiciously. When officers attempted to apprehend them, one suspect attacked with an axe, and another threw stones.

In their effort to escape, the police decoy team fired shots. Two suspects were injured, while the other two fled. The police are currently searching for the fugitives and have registered a case to initiate an investigation.

Last month, at the City Light Hotel in Secunderabad, the anti-snatching team police attempted to shoot the tire of a fleeing snatcher's bike. However, the bullet struck the leg of the criminal sitting at the back of the bike. The police managed to apprehend the two snatchers who had initially escaped.

In another recent incident, Saidabad police opened fire on a chain-snatching gang that had been committing thefts continuously for several days. The Ameer gang, notorious for chain-snatching in Saidabad, was pursued by the police. When the gang retaliated against the officers, the police fired two rounds, prompting Ameer to surrender out of fear.