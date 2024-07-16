Fresh Notices to Raj Tarun: Ex-Lover Lavanya Case

Raj Tarun and his ex-lover Lavanya's episode is turning complicated with each passing day. Cases and countercases are being filed against one another. In the latest update, fresh notices have been issued against actor Raj Tarun. They have sent him notices to appear for questioning. The police have instructed him to appear before them by the 18th of July. The notices were issued to Raj Tarun under section BNSS 45. (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Law Section 45).

Earlier, Narsingi police registered a case against actor Raj Tarun based on a complaint filed by Lavanya. In her complaint, Lavanya accused Raj Tarun of deceiving her after professing his love and secretly marrying her in a temple. She mentioned in her complaint that Raj distanced himself from her after meeting actress Malvi Malhotra. Lavanya also stated that when she questioned him about this, Raj used abusive language. She claimed that she was threatened and falsely implicated in a case involving drugs, leading to her spending 43 days in jail. Lavanya further alleged that Malvi and her brother Mayank also threatened her. Following the investigation, the police have registered cases against Raj Tarun, Malvi Malhotra, and Mayank.

A few days ago, Lavanya sent a message to her advocate that she would commit suicide. "I can't live without Raj. I've lost everything. I've been deceived. Raj wanted me dead. I'm going to commit suicide," read Lavanya's message. Acting on this immediately, cops reached Lavanya's house at midnight and provided her with counselling.