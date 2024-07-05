Watch Video: Raj Tarun Breaks Silence, Hits Back at Ex-Lover Lavanya

After accusations from former love Lavanya hit the media, Tollywood young hero Raj Tarun himself broke his silence and briefed the media. Raj Tarun shared his version of the story and also said he has become a "victim" in the whole episode. Raj Tarun hit back at former lover Lavanya. He alleged her of having a "drug addiction" and also cheating on him with another man called "Masthan Sai". Raj Tarun showed media channels an 8-month-old FIR copy filed by Lavanya demanding marriage with Masthan Sai.

Raj Tarun, however, claimed he has "gratitude" for Lavanya who helped him during the initial days when he came to Hyderabad to work in films. Raj Tarun went on to claim that it was Lavanya who threatened his co-actor Malvi Malhotra and her brother using "filthy language". Raj Tarun said Malvi has all the proofs and recordings. Raj Tarun clarified that he had been silent considering his "reputation" at stake.

Earlier, an audio call between Lavanya and heroine Malvi Malhotra has been leaked online. Some old intimate and private pictures of Lavanya and Raj Tarun have also been leaked on social media.