Happy Birthday Raj Tarun: Tortoise First Look Poster Released

Raj Tarun and Amrutha Chowdary play the lead roles in the film Tortoise, produced under the banners of SK Golden Arts, Prashvitha Entertai9ment, NVL Creations, and Madhupala Maha Movies. Directed by Rithvik Kumar, the movie features Srinivas Avasarala and Dhanya Balakrishna in key roles. Producers Vijay Chowdary, Sasidhar Nalla, Ramisetti Rambabu, and Madhupala Suresh have jointly bankrolled this project. On the occasion of Raj Tarun's birthday today, the film team conveyed their wishes and released the first look poster.

Speaking on this occasion, the unit members said that they wish their hero Raj Tarun a very happy birthday. They shared that the film's shooting has been completed and it is currently busy with post-production work. Anup Rubens has composed the music for this film.

The team further added that Tortoise will be very fresh with a different story. They believe this 25th film of Raj Tarun will be the best in his career. The characters played by Srinivas Avasarala, Dhanya Balakrishna, and heroine Amrutha Chowdary are said to be very strong. It is a different thriller with a new screenplay.

The movie is filmed with a concept where the hero has a habit of sleepwalking, and while in that state, he commits some murders. The plot revolves around what happens next. With the shooting finished, the team plans to complete post-production and release the movie soon.