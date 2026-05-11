How Did ABN Radha Krishna’s Children Get Amaravati Plots?

YSRCP senior leader and AP former minister Perni Nani alleged that “organized corruption” is continuing in Amaravati in the name of building the state capital. He claimed that Amaravati has become a burden on the state and said that developing Mavignan instead would not place such a financial strain on Andhra Pradesh. He made these remarks while addressing the media at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Monday.

Perni Nani questioned why farmers should not be allotted flats near the residence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, while plots are allegedly being given to the children of Andhra Jyothy’s Radha Krishna in prime locations. He alleged that ordinary people and farmers are being allotted plots in underdeveloped areas, whereas benamis and close associates of Chandrababu Naidu are receiving preferential treatment. He accused the government of carrying out large-scale loot in full public view and said nobody knows when the dream capital envisioned by Chandrababu Naidu will actually become a reality.

He argued that instead of “destroying the lives of five lakh people,” the government should focus on developing Mavignan as the capital, claiming it would bring prosperity. Perni Nani said YSRCP president and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had repeatedly questioned the government on the issue, but Chandrababu Naidu had failed to provide answers. Instead, he alleged, ministers were being used to verbally attack Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Calling Amaravati a “symbol of corruption,” Perni Nani alleged that both organized corruption and systematic discrimination were taking place there. He claimed that the rules under the CRDA Act do not apply to Chandrababu Naidu and his associates, but only to ordinary farmers and citizens.

He alleged that Chandrababu Naidu’s house is being constructed on E6 Road and questioned why the farmer family that originally gave the land was allotted a plot there, while common farmers were denied such prime locations. According to him, the plot was allotted in 2024 and later purchased by Chandrababu Naidu in 2025. He also questioned how Naidu secured a plot between the Secretariat, Assembly and High Court, asking whether the massive five-acre residence being built should be called a “palace.”

Perni Nani further alleged that the area surrounding Chandrababu Naidu’s residence had been declared a green belt to prevent others from living nearby. He claimed that many farmers who surrendered land in the first phase are yet to receive their plots, while influential individuals allegedly received prime allotments. He cited Andhra Jyothy’s Radha Krishna family allegedly receiving plots near the West Bypass and businessman Bezawada Ramesh getting land between four major roads.

He alleged that only members of the Kamma community close to Chandrababu Naidu were receiving justice in the capital region, while others were ignored. He also claimed that a TDP leader named Subba Rao had been allotted land near the High Court.

Targeting Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Perni Nani alleged that he insulted farmers by telling them to “get out” and said farmers in the capital region felt humiliated by the minister’s behavior. He further claimed that if heavy rains occur in June, Amaravati would once again face waterlogging, construction works would come to a halt, and farmers would continue waiting for plot allotments.

He said the government had “only two-and-a-half years left” and accused it of placing lands belonging to farmers who refused second-phase land pooling into the prohibited list. Perni Nani declared that YSRCP opposes the second phase of land pooling and warned that if the government forcibly acquires lands, a future YSRCP government would return them to the farmers.

He also alleged that Chandrababu Naidu was constructing a 1.5 lakh square-foot residence that could be completed within a year, while Amaravati’s overall development remained stagnant. According to him, governments historically do not build entire cities or capitals on their own.

Questioning expenditure priorities, Perni Nani asked how ₹2,500 crore could allegedly be spent just on glass structures in Amaravati, calling it unprecedented loot. He remarked that no government that ignored the tears of farmers had ever prospered.

He also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that if Modi advises people not to travel in cars, he should himself travel by train. Perni Nani further remarked that Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and minister Nara Lokesh should travel together in a single car.

He concluded by criticizing the fact that the residences of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are located in neighboring states and termed it unfortunate that every government building constructed in the capital would have to pay rent to the CRDA.