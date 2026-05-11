Manchu Manoj on Bandi Bhageerath POCSO Case: No One is Above Law

Actor Manchu Manoj has reacted to the recent POCSO case involving Bandi Bhagirath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, calling for a fair, transparent and urgent investigation into the matter.

Taking to X on Monday, Manchu Manoj said the case had “deeply disturbed” him and stressed that the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was enacted to ensure justice for every minor girl, irrespective of the influence or status of those involved.

“The recent POCSO case involving Bandi Bhageerath… has deeply disturbed me. I strongly believe the POCSO Act was created to make sure every minor girl gets justice no matter what,” Manoj wrote.

The actor further stated that power, position and influence should never obstruct the legal process and asserted that every girl deserves equal justice under the Constitution and the law.

Highlighting the seriousness of cases involving minors, Manoj said such matters require “real urgency, transparency and accountability.” He warned that any delay, silence or selective action could damage public faith in the justice system.

“This is not about politics or personalities. Truth must come out and justice must prevail,” he added.

Manoj also expressed hope that the investigation and all legal procedures would be conducted with fairness and transparency, free from any external pressure or influence.

“Justice must not only be done but also seen to be done, proving once again that no one is above the law,” the actor stated in his post.

The controversy has already triggered political debate in Telangana after a POCSO case was reportedly registered against Bandi Bhagirath over allegations related to the harassment of a minor girl. The matter has drawn reactions from political leaders and public figures, with demands growing for a swift and impartial probe.